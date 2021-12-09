Today is the day to celebrate pastries!
Pastry dough dates back to the ancient Mediterranean when it was rolled paper thin and baked into baklava.
The Crusaders brought it to Europe where it became a versatile base for pies and pasties. But the variety of pastries we enjoy today is thanks to a French chef who mastered the technique of crafting dough into the sublime.
Chef Careme grew up poor, but his career took off at age 15 when his larger than life creations reached the table of Napoleon Bonaparte. From there he served the royalty of Europe with his cream puffs, danishes, quiches and tarts, and became one of the very first celebrity chefs.
On National Pastry Day we celebrate this rich dessert and the kid who shaped his future with it.
National Day Calendar: National Pastry Day
