Welcome to June 21st on the National Day Calendar.

Selfies are more popular than ever, as folks cant seem to resist sharing every aspect of their lives.

There are even categories of selfies that express our favorite moments. Duck face selfies need no explanation along with selfies we take in the car. Foodie selfies show off our good taste in meals, and pet selfies capture how much we look like our pets. Travel selfies show off the places we go and celebrity selfies are a big boost on social media. If you’re looking extra glamorous or buffed out at the gym, selfies capture that air of confidence.

And perhaps most popular of all are the bestie selfies that feature the folks who always make us look and feel our best, no matter what we are up to.

On National Selfie Day, celebrate sharing what you care about the most.