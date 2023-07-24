Today, we delve into the mysterious history of tequila on National Tequila Day.



Did you know that long before tequila became the spirit we know today, the Aztecs were fermenting the sap of the agave plant to make a drink called pulque?



It wasn’t until the 16th century, when the Spanish arrived, that distillation was introduced to create the spirit we now know as tequila.



And here’s an intriguing tale about tequila’s unique production. In the early 20th century, the Mexican government made a surprising discovery. The blue agave plant, from which tequila is made, was being ravaged by a disease called ‘the scourge of the fields’. However, it was discovered that bats, considered a nuisance by many, were the primary pollinators of the blue agave.



Realizing this, the government encouraged distilleries to let a portion of their crops flower, attracting these nocturnal creatures. Thanks to the bats, the agave plants flourished again, saving the tequila industry from potential devastation.



So, this National Tequila Day, when you take a sip of this iconic Mexican spirit, take a moment to appreciate the unique history and the unsung heroes that helped to keep the tradition alive.