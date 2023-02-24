One of the best parts of dining at a Mexican restaurant is the chips and salsa before the meal, but sometimes one tortilla chip is more than enough.



For the past few years, a company called Paqui has been daring customers to eat one of their chips. Just one.



The catch is that this one tortilla chip is spicier than almost any other food. To be specific, its 8,000 times hotter than a jalapeno pepper. The single black chip comes in a coffin shaped box with a giant skull on it.



We are in no way recommending that you try this, but be sure to check out videos of the One Chip Challenge on YouTube.



And celebrate National Tortilla Chip Day with some mild mannered chips and dip while you watch videos of the brave, crazy people who think they can handle spicy food.