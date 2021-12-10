National Day Calendar: Nobel Prize Day

Today we celebrate Nobel Prize Day!
At the age of 17, Alfred Nobel spoke five languages fluently. This was only the beginning of the young mans accomplishments.
Through the course of his life, Nobel amassed a fortune from his 87 businesses and 355 patents worldwide, including the patent for dynamite. In his third and last will, Nobel stated that the money should be given away to those who had done their best to benefit mankind.
Each annual prize would recognize the fields of physics, chemistry, medicine, literature, and peace. Though it took nearly five years after his passing, the Nobel Committee has awarded these prizes every year since 1901.
On Nobel Prize Day, we celebrate the generosity of Alfred Nobel and those who continue to make the world a better place.
