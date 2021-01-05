National Fire Protection Association: Real Christmas trees become a hazard the longer you keep them

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The National Fire Protection Association encourages people to get rid of their real Christmas trees before it’s too late.

The association says the longer a natural tree is kept up after Christmas, the more likely it is to dry out and possibly lead to a fire.

They say between 2014 and 2018, U.S. fire departments responded to an average of 160 home fires that started with Christmas trees.

These fires caused an average of two deaths, 14 injuries and $10 million in direct property damage each year.

KX News spoke with a member of the association who says there are safe ways to dispose of your tree.

“If you have recycling of some sort in your community you can call your town hall or local police or fire department — they may be able to point you somewhere where you can recycle your tree. Local volunteer groups, boy Scout groups,” Communications Manager Susan McKelvey said.

McKelvey says to never burn your tree in your fire place or wood stove.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Minot K9

KX Convo: Kylie Oversen

State of the State Recap

Dem-NPL Response

First Responders

Bike Race

Trees Drying Out

Parking Lot Sales

2021 State of the State

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Come for a vaccine, stay for a proposal: Beresford health care couple engaged

NB

Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1/5/21

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/5

Light snow accumulation and warm temperatures

MyMy Sauce

Class B Boy's Basketball

Class B Girl's Basketball

Our Redeemer's Girl's Basketball

Vaccine Groups

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories