National Football Star Carson Wentz was in Town

A group of kids got a chance to shoot clay targets with a local football star, Carson Wentz.

What seemed to be a normal day on the range turned into an opportunity of a lifetime for these kids.

“He’s my favorite NFL player and it was really fun the meet him. Sad that he is a better shooter than me but he’s a grown-up,” said Jared Helgeson, a participant.

Over 100 student-athletes who are a part of local clay target leagues got a chance to shoot with national football star, Carson Wentz.

“I feel really excited to win a ticket out of the 400 people who were entered into this drawing,” said David Larson, a participant.

A few of these athletes within the Bismarck and Mandan area were selected and they were able to talk and interact with Carson Wentz who also loves to target shoot.

“I’ve been doing this ever since I was a baby. My dad used to come out and shoot the course all the time and I would come out in a stroller and watch him. So, I have kind of been here my entire life,” said Regan Schlosser, a participant.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback spoke about his career, leadership both on and off the field, and giving back to the community. Which gave many kids hope whether they are male or female.

“I do hunt and hunting is one of my favorite things to do. People are really inclusive and no one really makes fun of you if you have a bad week or if you don’t do as well as someone else did. It’s just your own personal best,” said Aurora Zainhofsky, a participant.

The event was put on by Scheels and Capital City Young Guns as a way to inspire and motivate the youth in the hopes that they too can become a leader and role model like Carson Wentz.