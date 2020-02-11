National Guard Helps With Tuition

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The National Guard is one branch of the military that funds 100 percent of tuition for its members.

It was a little over a year ago the North Dakota Army National Guard was having trouble funding the tuition assistance initiative.

Since then, they have doubled the funds toward tuition assistance.

“We have phenomenal support from our state and our state legislatures and they came to us and said, ‘What’s going on, why aren’t we doing this?’ And we went to emergency commission and asked for more money and we were able to utilize some money to cover, so we didn’t have to do that,” explained Lee Bushaw, National Guard Education Service Officer.

One of the reasons for the need to increase funds is the rise in recruitment numbers in the National Guard over the past few years.

“If there was people I would’ve met before college so that I could’ve told them the opportunity to join the military and get your school paid for. Because I’ve had a lot of friends who have had to drop out or take a semester off just because college is too expensive and they can’t afford it,” shared Hannah Kraiter, a Senior Airman and University of Mary student.

With the tuition assistance program, you can go to school for any degree you want. These funds don’t only apply to college, members could also use it at a technical, vocational or trade school.

“The main reason that I joined was looking at schools and realizing how expensive they were,” said Kraiter.

“I enlisted when I was 21 and I was able to pay it off graduate college debt-free. So it is an awesome opportunity,” said Erik Rustvang, Air National Guard Recruiter.

Another benefit of joining the National Guard is being able to serve right here at home.

Members of the Army National Guard also receive the G.I. Bill on top of tuition assistance, which they said is a big help covering any additional bills outside of school.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

TRNP Road

Thumbnail for the video titled "TRNP Road"

Bismarck HS Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck HS Bball"

Maria Mann

Thumbnail for the video titled "Maria Mann"

Monday, February 10th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, February 10th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

MPS Lunch Policy

Thumbnail for the video titled "MPS Lunch Policy"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/10"

Bobcats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bobcats"

Helicopter Crackdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Helicopter Crackdown"

Phone Scam

Thumbnail for the video titled "Phone Scam"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/10"

Hunting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hunting"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/10"

Monday Forecast: Isolated snow showers & increasing clouds

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Forecast: Isolated snow showers & increasing clouds"

Kaidra Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kaidra Update"

Kaidra Interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kaidra Interview"

Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Softball"

Top Five Plays of the week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Five Plays of the week"

First meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "First meeting"

Sexploitation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sexploitation"

Burn Awareness

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burn Awareness"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge