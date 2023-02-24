BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — 50-year-old Miles Mehlhoff was doing an activity North Dakotans are used to doing during the wintertime: shoveling snow.

“Well, the first blizzard on November 11th, I was out shoveling and an hour and a half later I felt really weird. I had some arm pain and was restless,” said Mehlhoff.

That’s when his wife rushed him to the hospital.

“They did an EKG at the ER and it was pretty wonky, they performed a procedure,” said Mehlhoff.

Mehlhoff had 95% blockage in two arteries. Doctors had to put in stints to open up the arteries to relieve the blockage. He’s not the only one with heart problems in the family.

“My dad had multiple heart attacks in his 40’s. So, it was always on my radar. I was always kind of watching things and knowing the signs. So, I made it to 50,” said Mehlhoff.

As part of his recovery, he now has to go to Cardiac Rehab.

“Cardiac Rehab is a supervised exercise program for anyone who has had a recent heart event such as heart attacks stints,” said Jane Beck, a registered nurse.

Beck says it’s important making sure you are taking your medication and eating a heart-healthy diet after you have a heart event.

And another important thing for your recovery is exercise.

Mehlhoff stays on one machine for at least 10 minutes. He uses three workout machines, getting a total of 30 minutes of workout.

“Exercise is important because it improves the blood supply to the heart and it helps get them stronger and increase their stamina,” said Beck.

Both Mehlhoff and Beck say it’s important that you know your family’s medical history and know the signs to look out for.

“Everybody is different. A lot of them, they had shortness of breath, they walked up a flight of stairs and have to take a break and catch their breath. You know signs can be a lot of different things. Shoulder pain, arm pain, it’s not always chest pain,” said Mehlhoff.

Mehlhoff says if you feel like something is off, don’t be afraid and get yourself checked out.

Beck says if you do have symptoms, like shortness of breath and sweating that is not going away, then you should talk to your doctor as soon as possible.