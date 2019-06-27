June 27th is National HIV Testing Day.



A little over a million people have HIV, and one in seven of them don’t even know they’re infected, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Today, public healthcare providers and community organizations across the nation are raising awareness about the importance of regular testing and stress the significance of early diagnosis.

“It is just so important to protect yourself and protect your loved ones, to know you status if you have not been tested. If you are having multiple partners its is important to get tested once a year and if you are sharing needles and things. If you use drugs every three to six months. Anytime you have a new partner it is a good idea to get tested.” says Beth Weidler, a nurse at First District Health Unit. .

First District Health Unit, in Minot offers HIV testing for free. CLICK HERE for more places.