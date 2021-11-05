Welcome to November 5th on the National Day Calendar. Today’s celebration may seem a little self-serving, so let me point out right away that while I’m the founder of National Day Calendar, I did not create National Love Your Red Hair Day.

The genetic trait that causes red hair is found in only two percent of the population, so those of us with natural red have no trouble standing out. If you have both red hair and blue eyes then you are in a 1 percent category and chances are you are also left-handed. And while redheads have a reputation for being feisty and stubborn we are also natural-born leaders. This may have more to do with getting picked on or singled out in life and learning quickly to defend ourselves. Which seems to have worked well for Carrot Top, Carol Burnett, Ron Howard, and Lucille Ball.

On National Love Your Red Hair Day celebrate this unique trait and the bonus of standing out in a crowd. I’m Marlo Anderson with the National Day Calendar. See you again tomorrow as we Celebrate Every Day!”

It’s also National Jersey Friday and National Donut Day.

