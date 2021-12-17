National Maple Syrup Day

Welcome to December 17th on the National Day Calendar. This day was made for pancakes, french toast and biscuits as we pour on the sweetness of National Maple Syrup Day.

During cold weather, maple trees store starch in their trunks that is converted to sugar in the Spring. The sap from red, black and sugar maples is collected and processed by heating to evaporate most of the water, which produces a concentrated syrup. About 40 gallons of sap are needed for one gallon of the finished product.

Thankfully, the trees that produce this sap can live up to 100 years, though they must be at least 45 years old before they can be tapped. Talk about being a late bloomer!

On National Maple Syrup Day we celebrate nature’s bounty with our Canadian neighbors who produce most of the maple syrup we enjoy today. Im Marlo Anderson with the National Day Calendar. See you again tomorrow as we Celebrate Every Day!

December 17th is also National Wright Brothers Day.

