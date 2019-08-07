National Night Out encourages better relationships between community and law enforcement

The recent shootings happening across the nation have had people feeling a little uncertain about their safety.



But law enforcement and members of the community are looking to cheer people up by giving them a night out.

National Night Out is the nations largest annual crime prevention event with over 37 million people across the country participating with their local law enforcement agencies.



Aaron Moss: The Minot police Department prides itself on being apart of the community more than just traditional policing. We recognize the value and importance in critical need we have to have in order to connect with the community.



But National Night Out isn’t the only thing law enforcement is involved in.



Aaron Moss: We also do station tours, we work with civic organizations, do public presentations. There’s time we will be at the university doing guest lectures for example.



One person says gatherings like this could even save lives.



Callie: I absolutely think it’s a great opportunity for people to make those connections with them and see them more as person rather than just their job title.



Callie was born and raised in Minot, and says she enjoys seeing law enforcement when they aren’t behind the desk.



Callie:I personally love these events. We came last year too. We try to go to any community event that they have. Just because it’s a great opportunity to get out there to talk with them, to make it a little more normal to see them around.

Officer Moss says the Minot Police Department and other agencies will continue to show their face in the community, to make people feel safe. The event lasted until 8 this evening in Minot, 9 in Bismarck.. and plans for next years National Night Out will be underway soon.