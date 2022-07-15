MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Minot Police Department announced this year’s National Night Out.

This year’s event is scheduled for Tuesday, August 2 from 5:30 – 8 p.m. at Roosevelt Park, according to a press release.

Joining the police department will be area federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, as well as other area first responders showcasing their vehicles and equipment

Food, games and informational booths will also be on display from several other community partners, businesses and organizations.

This event is free and open to the community.

In 1984, the National Association of Town Watch introduced the first National Night Out.

In the following 38 years, National Night Out has grown to include 16,000 communities and 38 million participants nationwide.

The Minot Police Department has participated in National Night Out activities since 2010.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.

National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community.

Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.