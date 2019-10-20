National Period Day: What advocates have to say

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Advocates celebrate the world’s first National Period Day on Saturday. They rallied in Bismarck to help end period poverty and it’s stigma.

“How on earth are we supposed to continue affording this. We bleed and we can’t help it, said KayLynn Vroman, an advocate.

17 -year-old KayLynn Vroman is talking about tampons and they aren’t cheap.

“It can be five dollars or more and that doesn’t sound too much but a woman pays over a thousand dollars each year just in taxes alone,” said Vroman.

35 states including North Dakota still have a sales tax on feminine hygiene products including tampons. It’s a problem because many women can’t afford it.

“I am not a female but a lot of my friends are females. I can’t understand what they go through. Sometimes when they don’t have tampons, so I buy some for them because it’s embarrassing,” said Hunter Hoheisel, an advocate.

According to Period. org, 1 in 4 women struggle to afford period products due to lack of income. A study showed that 46% of low-income women had to choose between a meal and period products.

“It’s very disregarding to know that some women are resulting in hazardous ways to expose of hazardous waste as well as unhealthy ways to stop bleeding within themselves,” said Vroman.

Feminine hygiene products are not even free in places like schools, jails, and shelters.

As for Vroman and millions of advocates worldwide, this isn’t just a woman’s issue but a human rights issue.

You can donate feminine hygiene products by texting 701-390-7788 and local advocates will tell you where you can drop off donated items. Advocates will also give those products to women at homeless shelters in the Bismarck-Mandan area.


Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert Suhr KX News 6pm Forecast 10-19-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 6pm Forecast 10-19-19"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 10-19-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 10-19-19"

Dakota Burger

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dakota Burger"

Bismarck vs Austin

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck vs Austin"

U-Mary Women's College Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary Women's College Soccer"

U-Mary Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary Volleyball"

My Pillow

Thumbnail for the video titled "My Pillow"

Military scams 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Military scams 2"

Taylor Nursery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Taylor Nursery"

Jamboree

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jamboree"

UMary

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary"

Friday, October 18th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, October 18th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Abbi

Thumbnail for the video titled "Abbi"

Mandan House Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan House Fire"

New Roof

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Roof"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Shop Local

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shop Local"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10-18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10-18"

Innovation Academy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Innovation Academy"

Twice Blessed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Twice Blessed"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge