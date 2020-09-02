National Preparedness Month in North Dakota

The theme for this year’s National Preparedness Month: Disasters Don’t Wait. Make Your Plan Today.

North Dakota sees its fair share of disaster from severe summer storms to blizzards to flooding and droughts.

KX spoke with the Incident Commander for Southwestern District Health Unit who says you should always have a to-go kit with extra clothes, important documents and medications if needed.

Also, create a plan in case you need to escape and be sure to include your kids in the planning.

“Teach your children not to be afraid of emergencies, but to respect the emergencies and have them help you with your plan. Everybody doesn’t matter how old they are can have a job in getting ready for a plan and preparing for a disaster,” said Sherry Adams, Incident Commander for Southwestern District Health Unit.

Adams also says you should pack a bag for pets as they’re part of the family as well.