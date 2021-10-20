National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day: Find out how to safely dispose old medications

If you have prescription drugs that are no longer of use, now is a good time to get rid of them.

This Saturday, Oct. 23 is declared National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

The purpose is to spread awareness about the need to properly dispose of medications and make it easy to do so.

Susan Kahler, the Substance Abuse Coordinator at Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health said it’s like fall cleaning of medicine cabinets.

“You should do this all the time, you know, if you had surgery and you get prescribed a medication and you’re done and you didn’t use all of it, then be proactive. Take it back and properly dispose of it.”

While you’re encouraged to always properly dispose of medications you no longer need, there will be designated points this weekend where you can drop off such medications.

Kahler said proper disposal helps keep the environment safe and medicines out of the wrong hands.

“You don’t want to flush them down the toilet cause it endangers our water environment and you don’t want to just throw them in the garbage because you never know who can get access to that garbage if a child finds it or a cat.”

Click here to find out where you can drop off your medications.

Also, if you have over-the-counter medications that need to be thrown out, you can take them to the nearest police department.



