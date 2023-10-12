BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — We recently heard from the Attorney General that screens and social media impact the mental health of our children.

Now, some local groups are teaming up to equip parents with the information they need to make good decisions about social media.

Two Bismarck teachers sent surveys to parents to find out the biggest screen-related issues in our area. They collected those answers and gave them to a national public speaker, who will be addressing these issues at the Bismarck Veteran’s Memorial Library on Monday, October 16.

The NDSU Extension’s parent-family educator, Jacey Wanner, says it will give parents practical ways to easily reduce screen time for kids.

“I think as a parent myself, and parents that I talk to, navigating screens is really hard,” said Wanner. “It’s hard because we like screens, we like watching TV, we like watching social media, all those things, our kids do too. So, it’s helpful to know the brain science behind that, it’s helpful to know why we like screens so much, and so, with going to this event, it’s just a way to give you tools to help your kid.”

