National Take Your Child to the Library Day

Libraries across the country are committed to promoting literacy at a young age.

Take Your Child to the Library Day is a national event held during the month of February.

At the Williston Community Library, it’s happening on Friday. The library will have two main programs that day from 10 to 11 a.m. and 4 to 5 p.m.

This will include story time, arts and crafts and scavenger hunts. More importantly, it will show parents how to use the library to its fullest capabilities.

“We want to instill the love of reading and to get families that chance to come into the library and see what all we have to offer,” said Williston Library Youth Director Morgan Cote.

There are no fees or registration required so anyone can come to enjoy some fun.