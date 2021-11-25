National Thanksgiving Day

Welcome to November 25th on the National Day Calendar. Sarah Hale is not someone most of us know by name, but she contributed two significant things to American culture. First, she was the author of the classic nursery rhyme Mary Had a Little Lamb. Second, and more importantly, she played a key role in our celebration of Thanksgiving. In 1862, she wrote to President Lincoln, asking him to make Thanksgiving a national holiday. Though he didn’t respond for another year, in the midst of the Civil War, Lincoln fulfilled her request. He declared the holiday, asking Americans to set apart and observe the last Thursday of November as a Day of Thanksgiving and Prayer. Today we carry on that tradition in many different ways but Thanksgiving Day is still an opportunity to bring family and friends together in the spirit of gratitude. I’m Marlo Anderson with the National Day Calendar. See you again tomorrow as we Celebrate Every Day!

