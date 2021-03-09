National Women’s Law Center says women in North Dakota experience gender pay gap

Women’s History Month is celebrated each March to mark the contributions that women have made in history and the progress they’ve made toward equality, but as studies show not everything is quite yet equal.

According to the National Women’s Law Center, women in North Dakota typically make $0.73 for every dollar paid to men.

The national figure is higher at $0.82.

KX News spoke to the Executive Director with the North Dakota Women’s Network who says there has been little to no increase on it over the last few years.

She says in order to change this narrative, it starts with education.

“I think there’s a lot of people that feel like it doesn’t exist or it’s not true, but I think really education on that pay gap. Another thing is supporting unions. You know, unions don’t discriminate. The one area that we see that they’re really is either not much or no pay gap for is in unions,” Kristie Wolff said.

Wolff says the Women’s Network will continue to work on finding more solutions for gender equality, on all levels.