Nationwide ammo shortage could affect hunting season

Deer hunting season in North Dakota opens Friday, but hunters may have a hard time gathering what they need.

Nationwide, there is a shortage of ammunition.

Part of the reason is that about 8.4 million people became first-time gun owners, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation.

The manager at the Sportsman’s Loft says that a lot of customers have been coming in and calling about ammo for the last couple of days.

“We are out of a lot of ammo. And right now there’s really not much ordering ammo,” said Tyler Burton. “Most everything is allocated and it’s just when one of our reps call and say ‘Hey I got you this,’ we snatch it up. Right now there’s such a shortage that you know you look at distributors that normally have thousands of SKUs and they’ll have under 10 in stock.”

Burton says that if you can find ammo right now, you should buy it.