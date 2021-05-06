Nationwide flower shortage impacting local shops ahead of Mother’s Day

Not everything has been coming up roses for flower shops nationwide.

Trucker shortages, weather events and other unique situations brought by the pandemic have led to a shortage of the popular Mother’s Day gift. The owner of one North Dakota flower shop says she’s felt some of those effects.

Tammy Krein owns Ken’s Flower Shop in Bismarck. She says the next two days will be blooming with orders.

But — because of flooding in South America, it’s been difficult to get certain flowers, so some bouquets will be made with substitutions. Krein says she had to make price increases as well, but for the most part, the shop hasn’t been hit too hard.

“Carnations and daisy poms were two of the things that typically we would never be short of, and those are the things that there are going to be issues with. Fortunately for myself, I was able to get everything that I ordered in. I did put out on my website to be prepared for substitutions just in case things didn’t come in,” Krein said.

According to Teleflora.com, Mother’s Day accounts for one-fourth of the flower purchases made on any holiday, with Valentine’s Day selling the most.