Nationwide, hospitals are beginning to see shortages of key supplies, like masks

Medical grade masks are essential for healthcare workers to stay safe while they treat people who may have contracted the virus.

Finding a mask on a shelf has become nearly impossible, and Trinity Health in Minot says if COVID-19 cases spread too quickly, then Ward County will see a shortage of supplies in the coming weeks.

As a solution, Ward County Emergency Management and Trinity Health have partnered together.

They’re asking for volunteers in the community to pitch in to make medical masks like surgical and N95’s.

“We’re trying to make sure, even though there is this large surge for things like surgical masks and that N95 mask, that we’re keeping up with that supply locally,” Director of Ward County Emergency Management Jennifer Wiechmann said.

Trinity Health officials say the community is already pitching in and craft stores like JoAnn Fabrics and Crafts are making sure of it.

They’re now giving out mask-making kits free of charge and they’ll even bring supplies to your doorstep to continue practicing social distancing.

Trinity Health Vice President says skilled crafters or not, the community could use your help.

“We still have surgical masks and we can still get surgical masks through the state, so we’re not at zero, but depending on how long this goes the need will increase over time,” said Randy Schwan, Vice President of Trinity Health.

Not all medical providers are willing to accept those masks, though.

Dr. Lisa Laurent with CHI St. Alexius in Bismarck says hand-made masks may not be sanitary for hospital workers on the front lines of COVID-19, as staff doesn’t know where they’ve come from and if there are germs on the masks themselves.

We’re waiting to hear back from Sanford Health on whether they will take in donated hand-made masks.