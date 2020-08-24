Nationwide lumber shortage impacting local stores

Over the course of the pandemic, all sorts of businesses have been affected. One of the hardest-hit is the lumber industry.

According to the National Association of Home Builders, between mid-April and mid-August, the cost of lumber to build an average single-family home has increased by nearly 80 percent.

COVID-19 has led to the shutdown of mills across the U.S., and caused a shortage of materials.

Local stores have seen a shortage in treated lumber, and most recently, plywood. But they have been making sure to keep customers aware of any issues they are facing.

“We’ve been managing our customer’s expectations. For instance, if a product has an extended lead time we make sure with our customers and we order that product accordingly to the project when it’s needed,” General Manager of Minot Lumber and Hardware Brenda Berntson said.

She also says the store has seen an increase in DIY customers during the pandemic.