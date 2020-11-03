Nationwide project brings message of “together” to the Capital City

You may have noticed a plane flying over the Capital City and a banner behind it, with the word: Together.

It’s all a part of a nationwide project put on by artists from around the country.

The plane was one of many to fly over 48 cities across the nation as part of a nonpartisan project to bring Americans together.

We spoke with one of the Creator Directors that says the main purpose is to reignite the American spirit.

“Just a quick little reminder, I think the word together at a time like this is something different for everybody because everybody is going through different things in their lives, you know? So someone may read it and it could be personal about their home life. Someone could read it and it could speak to the pandemic,” said Tabitha Dumo, one of the Creative Director for the Together Project.

The together logo flown over the city was created by the same artist who’s responsible for the iconic I ❤ NY logo.