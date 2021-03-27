Native American Hall of Honor taking nominations

North Dakota’s Indian Affairs Commission is now taking nominations of Native Americans to recognize in its Hall of Honor.

The annual display at the State Historical Center in Bismarck will honor the achievements of Native Americans in the categories of Arts and Culture, Athletics, Leadership and Veterans. Up to two people per category will be accepted into the Hall, and nominations can be of people living or in memoriam.

Indian Affairs Commission Director Scott Davis says the ceremony honors the contributions of Native Americans and gives younger people role models to look up to.

“History has been not very favorable to us of who we are. We’ve always been pointed out as the boogeyman or enemy and that’s not true, so this really changes the narrative and gives the true story of who we are as Native Americans in our state,” Davis said.

The eight people selected will be recognized at a ceremony in September. You have until April 5 to make your submission here.

