Native Americans put digital spin on traditions amid virus

This Saturday, March 21, 2020, photo provided by Lynn Maday Bigboy shows the metal jingles on a jingle dress worn by a participant at a social-distancing powwow outside the Bad River Casino in Ashland, Wis. People across Indian Country are organizing online and social-distancing powwows and posting videos of healing dances to offer support during the coronavirus pandemic. (Lynn Maday Bigboy via AP)

People across Indian Country are organizing online and social-distancing powwows and posting videos of healing dances to offer support during the coronavirus pandemic.

Indian Country Today reports community song and dance have always been a part of health and prayer for Native Americans. And now they’re putting a digital spin on these traditions.

Jingle dress dancers are sharing videos on YouTube and Facebook from Montana, Arizona, the Dakotas and elsewhere. And Facebook groups like Social Distance Powwow are connecting dancers, vendors and others.

In Wisconsin, jingle dress dancers and singers performed outdoors on the Bad River Reservation over the weekend. Community members watched from their cars.

