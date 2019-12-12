Nativity scene displayed at ND Capitol

The first Nativity scene in history was made in 1223 by Francis of Assisi in Italy. The reason he created it was to put the emphasis of Christmas on Jesus and not everything else.

Nearly 800 years later, for the first time, a Nativity scene was put up in the North Dakota State Capitol building this month.

A Chicago-based, non-profit public interest law firm, The Thomas More Society, and the religious advocacy group, American Nativity Scene, funded the display. They have done this in the past with at least 21 other state capitols, according to the law firm’s website.

New Song Church Pastor Kurt Chaffee attended the ceremony that took place the day the Nativity scene was set up. He says the display is important to the community because it represents freedom.

“I think it may be significant to our state because our governor and his wife are on a mission to address the addiction crisis. Jesus came to set the captives free and I think we are going to see more people set free as we address the addiction issue,” said Chaffee. “I know that is the heart of Jesus and I believe Jesus is at the heart of that mission, just as the Nativity is now at the heart of our state.”

According to the advocacy group’s website, the mission serves to provide an answer to “attacks on religious freedom and Christmas” by supporting private funding of Nativity scenes in public places.

Photo by Melissa Artlip

The display of newly born Jesus Christ, Mary, Joseph and the Angel in the stable was blessed and lit at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, next to the giant Christmas tree sitting in the Capitol’s Memorial Hall. It will stay up until Friday, Dec. 13.

