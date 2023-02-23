MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — One children’s store in Minot is dedicated to offering something unique for children without the help of modern electronics.

Deb Perry, the owner of Nature’s Nook Children’s Toys and Books, says there were a lot of different options available in her home state of California for kids’ play, and that she also wanted to offer the same options in Minot.

Perry believes parents need different options to help in a child’s development in an ever-changing world. As a teacher for 10 years and a mom of three, Perry brought her passion for child development to the store.

“There is so much activity going on in Minot,” said Perry. “So much growth, and so many new businesses. We just hope to be there for families, and to help support the needs of the community.”

Even when she was younger, being creative ran through Perry’s bones. That creativity has allowed her to go on this new career path that makes work not seem like work.

She says this is an opportunity to bring parents and children together with a variety of different activities.

“We do newborn through adult play, and now we have added sip and paints,” explained Perry. “We do arts and crafts in the store. We do balloons, birthday parties, face painting, glitter tattoos. It keeps on evolving as customer needs do. Most of what we do grew out of customers’ requests.”

Perry says this is a place for children and families to get messy, and are encouraged to let their imagination fly.