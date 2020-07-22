Road to Recovery

ND Adult and Teen Challenge host first fundraiser since the pandemic

Local News

To help students in its addiction recovery program, every year, the North Dakota Adult and Teen challenge organization hosts fundraisers. Since the pandemic hit, they haven’t been able to do that– until now.

North Dakota Adult and Teen Challenge is hosting a road to recovery relay to raise money for student’s tuition, room, and board. Their hope is to make a deeper connection between students and the community. The day of the relay, participants will walk around the building and hear the student’s testimonies.

“In the midst of this pandemic and all of the darkness that’s going on we wanna be a beam of hope, a beacon of hope for people,” said Jessica White /Director of Development at ND Adult and Teen Challenge.

White says the relay is open to all members of the community even if you’re not participating in the fundraiser. The Relay takes place on August 8th.

For information on how you can participate in the relay go here.

