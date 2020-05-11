Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

ND agencies provide food assistance to families during COVID-19

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Trays of food at a school cafeteria. (KOIN)

A new food assistance program is available for eligible families in North Dakota.

A multi-agency partnership is now allowing school lunch funds to be transferred into SNAP accounts.

It will allow children currently on the free and reduced lunch program at their schools to access those benefits through SNAP.

Families who are currently enrolled in SNAP will have the benefits automatically put onto their account, and eligible families will be contacted with an application.

The Director for Economic Assistance says this program is vital for families during this time.

“I think it’s very important that we’re able to provide this benefit to them so that they can get nutritional meals during the school year even though schools are closed,” Michele Gee, the Director of Economic Assistance for ND Human Services said.

For more information about the program, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/11"

Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/11"

Monday's Forecast: A steady rise in temps this week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday's Forecast: A steady rise in temps this week"

Mother's Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mother's Day"

Vinyl Taco Walk Out

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vinyl Taco Walk Out"

Putting off Surgery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Putting off Surgery"

Robert One Minute 5-10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-10"

ATA Martial Arts Open

Thumbnail for the video titled "ATA Martial Arts Open"

Mother's Day Exclusive: celebrating foster moms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mother's Day Exclusive: celebrating foster moms"

Minot City Council Makes Big Decision

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot City Council Makes Big Decision"

Mother's Day Deal at the Zoo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mother's Day Deal at the Zoo"

Minot Public Schools Graduation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Public Schools Graduation"

MSU Virtual Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU Virtual Week"

Case Numbers Update May 10th

Thumbnail for the video titled "Case Numbers Update May 10th"

S.D. Checkpoint Controversy

Thumbnail for the video titled "S.D. Checkpoint Controversy"

Foster Pets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Foster Pets"

Robert One Minute 5-9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-9"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 5-9-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 5-9-20"

Golf Spring Championships

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf Spring Championships"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge