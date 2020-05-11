ND agencies provide food assistance to families during COVID-19

A new food assistance program is available for eligible families in North Dakota.

A multi-agency partnership is now allowing school lunch funds to be transferred into SNAP accounts.

It will allow children currently on the free and reduced lunch program at their schools to access those benefits through SNAP.

Families who are currently enrolled in SNAP will have the benefits automatically put onto their account, and eligible families will be contacted with an application.

The Director for Economic Assistance says this program is vital for families during this time.

“I think it’s very important that we’re able to provide this benefit to them so that they can get nutritional meals during the school year even though schools are closed,” Michele Gee, the Director of Economic Assistance for ND Human Services said.

