ND Agriculture Department offering grants for soil health

The North Dakota Department of Agriculture announced this week a new program to improve soil health in the state.

The Soil Health Cover Crop Grant Program was made possible through funding provided by the 67th legislative assembly.

The Agriculture Department will provide cost-share assistance to producers through a lottery system.

New applicants can receive $15 dollars per acre, and a future payment of $10 per acre for repeat applicants.

The grant is capped at 50 acres per producer each year. Applications for the grant open Sept. 1, and must be filled out online by Oct. 1.

To learn more about the grant and how to apply, head here.