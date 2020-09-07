ND Airports receive CARES Act funds

Commercial airports in our region have taken a hit due to COVID-19, and although business is increasing, federal relief is still important.

The Federal Aviation Administration awarded $10 billion of economic relief to airports all over the country under the CARES Act. $85 million of that will be dispersed to 53 airports in the Peace Garden State. We spoke to the director of Minot’s airport who says the money couldn’t have come at a better time.

“We depend heavily on the airline landing fees, sales of fuel, from car rental revenue, food, and beverage revenue, from parking revenue. All of those have really fallen off the cliff in the last few months,” said Rick Feltner.

Feltner says the money will keep them from having to change prices like parking fees and more. Minot Airport will receive 2.7 million dollars. Bismarck will receive 20.2 million, Dickinson 1 million, and Williston 1.3 million.

