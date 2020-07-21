ND airports see a rise in passengers after three months

North Dakota airports are beginning to see a rise in passengers coming through terminals, but are still fighting the ongoing pandemic.

The eight commercial airports saw around 24,000 people flying, including Williston, Minot, Bismarck and Dickinson.

While this is an increase from the previous months, it is only 24 percent of the number of passengers they saw in June of last year.

Bismarck Airport says each day numbers continue to climb.

In June, they saw more than 8,000 passengers– the highest since the pandemic began.

“I think air travel is going to be changed forever from this pandemic. I mean the airlines doing cleaning procedures and filtering and those type of things on board the aircraft more than the ever done before. We’re doing more cleaning on touch surfaces throughout the building,” shared Greg Hauge, Bismarck Airport’s Director.

In April, Bismarck saw 1,401 passengers– the lowest in history.

The state’s airports had about 5,000 passengers overall, which is also the lowest since record-keeping began 40 years ago.