ND and tribal nations sign agreements enhancing child welfare services

North Dakota and tribal nations sign agreements enhancing child welfare services for Native American youth on Friday.

“Being a foster parent is still a need for little children. We have a lot of homeless students in this generation,” said Peggy Cavanaugh, chairwoman of Spirit Lake Tribe.

Peggy Cavanaugh was a foster parent for many years and knows how hard it can be in the system and what those lack of services can do to children in need. Which is why tribal nations and Gov. Doug Burgum updated and signed the Title IV-E agreements so tribes can receive federal funding to enhance those services and making sure children are properly placed.

Tribal leaders say this was well overdue and it’s time to bridge the gap to protect all children.

“If there is difficulties in our jurisdiction communicating and making determinations towards young children on both sides of the border then that creates those gaps. Without the government proclaiming that there is an agreement, sometimes we can revert back to the older ways,” said Mark Fox, Chairman of the MHA Nation.

One by one they signed the agreement and hope that their combined efforts will enrich the future.

“My hope is that it strengthens how we do business with childcare within our social service systems. Our tribe is really concerned due to family development and family advocacy of having them stay at home together and have the services go to the home, rather than splitting up the families,” said Cavanaugh.

The last time Title IV-E agreements were signed between the state and the tribal nations were in 1983.

