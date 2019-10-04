ND artists participate in national art challenge

It’s Inktober this month. Inktober is a month-long art challenge created by artist Jake Parker. It’s focused on improving skills and developing positive drawing habits.

Every day during the month of October anyone participating in the Inktober challenge creates an ink drawing and posts it online.

We talked to local artist and professional illustrator who got his start in the art world because of cartoons. He describes his as retro, vintage, the 1940s to 1960s with a contemporary twist.

Every day there is a different prompt during the challenge.

Ben says it’s cool to see how every artist interprets the prompt through their art.

The first-year Ben participated he drew whatever came to mind, but he said he didn’t feel like it was his best work.

The next year he decided to write a story with the challenge.

This is actually his 6th year participating in Inktober. He said he has made three scary stories… one trading card style collection of misfit InkBoys.

This year he is inking the pages to his first kids book “The WereOut” about a little werewolf’s struggle with his emotions.

Here are some examples of the InkBoys since the other books are a much different art style.

If you want to watch Ben’s Inktober journey unfold, follow him on Instagram here.









What’s interesting about the challenge is participants don’t have to follow the daily prompts. They don’t even have to do them in order if they are following them. The action of creating something daily is what challenges them to be better artists.

Besides illustrators, people that paint, sketch and do tattoos are also participating.

Dani Monzelowsky, the creator of Something Out Of Squiggles, is participating in the challenge as well. She said she is following the prompts in order.

“I pencil draw, ink it, then post it with the #inktober2019 hashtag. There’s some amazing talent out there, I’m one of thousands and just having fun playing around,” Monzelowsky said.

Follow her Inktober journey here.















Another local artist, Paul Noot is participating as well. He gets his inspiration from North Dakota scenery and wildlife.

He said the teacher in him likes to follow the order of daily prompts. “Always thought it would be cool to do a Halloween theme and one large piece of paper,” Paul added.

Follow his Inktober journey here.













Local tattoo artist, Nikki Marie, is following her own set of rules when it comes to Inktober. She’s going with a Halloween theme and says her pieces are available to be tattoed if people want them.

Here are the two drawings she’s done so far. She said with her busy schedule she’ll try to keep up with Inktober and will shoot for maybe two drawings a week. Follow her Inktober journey here.





For those of you who are wanting to participate, here’s the list of prompts.