ND ATA Martial Arts incorporates bullying prevention into classes

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

According to StopBullying.gov, 1 in 4 students is bullied in the United States. But one local business is doing what it can to help children not only learn how to stand up to bullies but give them the confidence they need to prevent it from happening to anyone else.

Erik Powell from ATA Martial Arts reached out to KX News after a story we aired about one local boy was being bullied. Powell told us about a program he has at his studio that teaches Taekwondo and gives 4- to 7-year-olds the skills to help prevent bullying.

Powell generously offered free classes to Michelle’s son that was being bullied in order to help. KX found out more about the ATA Tiger program and how it’s impacted so many children in our area.

Danica Swanson is a first grader who says she once was a victim of bullying. “One kid would punch me in the stomach all the time and some people would boss me around,” says Swanson.

However, after starting the Tiger Program at ATA, she tells me the bullying has stopped.

Erik Powell is the Chief Instructor and says the program is something he personally relates to after getting verbally and physically bullied himself.

“I started martial arts and it was weird because I thought I was still getting into fights and everything like that,” says Powell. “But once I started taekwondo, and I could feel it myself. My character changed, my attitude changed, and I wasn’t afraid to stick up for myself anymore.”

Within the last five years, the Tiger Program has helped thousands of kids. It doesn’t just show them how to punch or kick in self-defense — it also instills self-esteem, confidence, positive attitude, honesty, and discipline.

“Being happy with yourself, believing in who you are and just knowing you are better than what the bully is saying you are,” Powell tells KX.

Abby Balkowitsch is a prime example of how the program really works. After being bullied herself, she joined the program. Now, seven yers later, she is now a co-instructor trying to give her students the same confidence.

Balkowitsch says, “There’s always people like that in your life and you can’t change that, but I really got a lot of confidence. I know I wouldn’t be the person I am today — the strong person, spunky, confident person that I am — without this.”

She adds, “Bullying really isn’t worth it in life. You only have so much time in life.”

Not only has this program helped with bullying prevention — it’s helped children at home as well.

Janet Reineke, whose grandson is in ATA, says, “His attitude has changed enormously. It’s just unbelievable how it is. He’s gotten more confidence than he’s ever had.”

“If a parent were ever to ask what I teach in one sentence I would say I am teaching your kid how to be a better future leader,” Powell adds.

Powell incorporates bully prevention skills and other life skills for all his students.

For more information about the program, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/27"

Your Winter Storm Questions Answered

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Winter Storm Questions Answered"

Beulah-Hazen Quad Duel

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah-Hazen Quad Duel"

Wrapping Paper Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrapping Paper Drive"

Fargo North-South vs Mandan girls hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fargo North-South vs Mandan girls hockey"

Bismarck-St. Mary's wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck-St. Mary's wrestling"

Men's Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Men's Basketball"

Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrestling"

New Salem

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Salem"

BPS Security

Thumbnail for the video titled "BPS Security"

Papa's Polar Patch

Thumbnail for the video titled "Papa's Polar Patch"

Tuesday, November 26th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, November 26th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Turkeys

Thumbnail for the video titled "Turkeys"

Food Pantry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Pantry"

Sherry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sherry"

Bungee

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bungee"

New Ordinance

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Ordinance"

MPD equipment

Thumbnail for the video titled "MPD equipment"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader (Supersized)

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader (Supersized)"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge