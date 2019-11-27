ND ATA Martial Arts incorporates bullying prevention into classes

According to StopBullying.gov, 1 in 4 students is bullied in the United States. But one local business is doing what it can to help children not only learn how to stand up to bullies but give them the confidence they need to prevent it from happening to anyone else.

Erik Powell from ATA Martial Arts reached out to KX News after a story we aired about one local boy was being bullied. Powell told us about a program he has at his studio that teaches Taekwondo and gives 4- to 7-year-olds the skills to help prevent bullying.

Powell generously offered free classes to Michelle’s son that was being bullied in order to help. KX found out more about the ATA Tiger program and how it’s impacted so many children in our area.

Danica Swanson is a first grader who says she once was a victim of bullying. “One kid would punch me in the stomach all the time and some people would boss me around,” says Swanson.

However, after starting the Tiger Program at ATA, she tells me the bullying has stopped.

Erik Powell is the Chief Instructor and says the program is something he personally relates to after getting verbally and physically bullied himself.

“I started martial arts and it was weird because I thought I was still getting into fights and everything like that,” says Powell. “But once I started taekwondo, and I could feel it myself. My character changed, my attitude changed, and I wasn’t afraid to stick up for myself anymore.”

Within the last five years, the Tiger Program has helped thousands of kids. It doesn’t just show them how to punch or kick in self-defense — it also instills self-esteem, confidence, positive attitude, honesty, and discipline.

“Being happy with yourself, believing in who you are and just knowing you are better than what the bully is saying you are,” Powell tells KX.

Abby Balkowitsch is a prime example of how the program really works. After being bullied herself, she joined the program. Now, seven yers later, she is now a co-instructor trying to give her students the same confidence.

Balkowitsch says, “There’s always people like that in your life and you can’t change that, but I really got a lot of confidence. I know I wouldn’t be the person I am today — the strong person, spunky, confident person that I am — without this.”

She adds, “Bullying really isn’t worth it in life. You only have so much time in life.”

Not only has this program helped with bullying prevention — it’s helped children at home as well.

Janet Reineke, whose grandson is in ATA, says, “His attitude has changed enormously. It’s just unbelievable how it is. He’s gotten more confidence than he’s ever had.”

“If a parent were ever to ask what I teach in one sentence I would say I am teaching your kid how to be a better future leader,” Powell adds.

Powell incorporates bully prevention skills and other life skills for all his students.

For more information about the program, click here.