ND Attorney General warns of increase in Social Security scam calls

The North Dakota Attorney General’s office announced this week that Social Security scam calls are on the rise.

The scam artists claim to be federal agents who warn individuals their Social Security Number has been compromised.

The caller will then threaten the victim with arrest if they do not purchase pre-paid cards and read the numbers on them over the phone to confirm the victim’s identity.

A representative from the AARP says it’s important to sit down with your loved ones and discuss what to do if they get a questionable call.

“Make sure they’re having conversations with other vulnerable family members. It might be younger people in the family or it might be older people in the family but explain to them that this is the kind of stuff that’s going on out there,” AARP Assistant State Director Doreen Riedman said.

One victim reported to have lost $1,000 in Target gift cards.