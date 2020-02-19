ND author writes book for hard of hearing children

When one North Dakota woman found out her child had hearing loss, she wanted to help normalize it for her son and her family. After searching for books for young children that featured deaf or hard of hearing characters, she found the options to be lacking — so she wrote her own.

Stephanie Nishek-Marrufo, Author of, “All the Ways I Hear You,” based the main character on her son, Silas. Her idea was to show children with different devices like cochlear implants, hearing aids and bone-anchored hearing systems.





“All of these devices are just not adequately represented in children’s literature and other forms of media,” said Nishek-Marrufo.

She said by showing children in the book with cochlear implants and microtia, or a child that uses sign language, kids feel more normal. It also helps them find a hearing device that works right for them.

She said you can find the book at Fergusen Book’s in downtown Bismarck or online here.