ND campfire folk band plays 4th year at Prairie Pothole Music Festival

Mooncats is a North Dakota band that recently launched their first album. They describe their style as “Americonscious Campfire Folk, stemming from the heart of North Dakota. Music that gets ya grooving and thinking”.

Their song Yah Yah Bucha is one of their well-known songs that combines the fun process of kombucha and the northern slang response, “You betcha”.

Mooncats perform Yah Yah Bucha.

They love to travel to perform and recently road-tripped to Anamoose, N.D. to play at the Prairie Pothole Music Festival.

We talked to Danny Savage, a member of Mooncats who said they’ve performed at Prairie Pothole the last four years.

Pictured from left to right members of the band Mooncats:

Jordan Eslinger, Skye Frohlich, and Danny Savage.

Q: How many years have you played at Prairie Pothole?

A: This is our fourth year playing the Prairie Pothole Music Festival, but they’ve been holding Pezo Stock for years. The festival slowly built and changed its name.

Q: What are you looking forward to the most?

A: I’m looking forward to seeing all the friends I made last year and hanging out and listening to music.

Q: How many people do you think will be there?

A: Last year there were about 300-400 people, and I’m really expecting around 500 this year!

Q: Are there any bands you’re looking forward to seeing?

A: I’m looking forward to seeing the Grateful Dead cover band the Quarterly, the Dank, Shaky Calls, and a few other friends bands of mine.

Q: Who is your a musical inspiration?

A: My personal musical inspiration comes from the old bluegrass greats. Bill Monroe, Ricky Skaggs, Lester Flatt, Earl Scruggs, Johnny Cash, etc.

Check out their music and fun cat memes on their Facebook page here.