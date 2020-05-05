ND campgrounds open on May 9

State Park campsites are opening up this weekend.

The North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department will be re-opening state park campgrounds beginning on Saturday. Campers will notice some differences, such as limited water or electricity and limited access to restrooms and comfort stations. You’ll also be required to head online to pay entrance fees, purchase horse permits or make reservations before visiting any parks.

“Using the outdoors is so important for your mental and physical health. We just want to do our best to keep our staff and visitors safe at this time while still allowing them to recreate,” said Kristin Byram, Public Information Officer at the North Dakota Parks and Recreation.

For more information go here.