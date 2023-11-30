MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Minot Lodge Senior Living is now a ND Cares Business Partner, their commitment to veterans is why they are receiving this honor.

The Lodge is an assisted living facility in Minot, and every Thursday morning, they serve a breakfast to all veterans whether they’re a resident or not.

The Executive Director of Minot Lodge, Carolyn Schweitzer, says they will probably display this in their front entrance, along with their wall of honor that they have for their veterans.

She says with the new honor they’ll get to work more within the veteran’s community, supporting different things that come up for veterans.

“We can give back for everything the veterans have given for us. Their sacrifice, their dedication, their loyalty, and love for our great country. And we can support them by supporting their program and local veterans,” said Schweitzer.

Schweitzer says they’re very proud of the designation, and are very honored they were chosen.