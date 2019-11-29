ND communities push local shopping via social media

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
downtown_minot01_1545343230341.jpg

A warm weather view of downtown Minot

With Black Friday in full swing and Small Business Saturday just ahead, many North Dakota communities are pushing their local shops and services through social media to keep as many local dollars in local hands during the holiday shopping season.

For example, Watford City is working its Facebook page, promoting an array of community events today and through the weekend, drawing families into town and to the local businesses.

The Williston Downtowners Association is pushing the Dec. 5th Downtown Holiday Stroll, featuring activities, food and storewide sales at participating businesses. You can also find deals for today and through the weekend at their Facebook page.

The Minot Downtown Business and Professional Association has invited Santa Claus to make special visits to the downtown area over the next four Saturdays. And today’s Downtown Christmas Open House promises lights, music, activities and sales for everyone.

The Bismarck Downtown Artist Cooperative, the Downtown Business Association and the Shop Downtown Bismarck group are all promoting their downtown businesses, many of which offer unique gift ideas you might not otherwise find elsewhere.

Mandan is also in the mix –promoting the Small Business Saturday “Shop Hop” program, which ties in with all kinds of deals from local businesses.

The Downtown Dickinson Association is highlighting a bevy of downtown events such as the Claus and Paws (a chance to get your pet’s photo taken with Santa Claus), the Old Fashioned Christmas Stroll and the Parade of Lights. Fun and activities are planned downtown, along with great, ongoing local sales and deals.

The Williston Area Chamber of Commerce is using its Facebook page to post local sales promotions along with information about the 25th annual Holiday Lights Parade through the downtown.

Meanwhile, for those already dreaming of hot fun in the summer sun as a winter storm approaches, Mandan’s Raging Rivers Water Park is offering holiday discounts of up to 65 percent off on season passes to the water playground.

The bottom line: There are more holiday shopping opportunities available locally than you might imagine — and at prices better than you might think.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/29

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/29"

Cyber Monday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cyber Monday"

Gordmans Black Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gordmans Black Friday"

Furry Friday: Cash the Black Lab

Thumbnail for the video titled "Furry Friday: Cash the Black Lab"

Friday: A Complete Snowstorm Timeline

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday: A Complete Snowstorm Timeline"

Minot State MBB

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot State MBB"

Shiloh Christian girls basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shiloh Christian girls basketball"

Wes Carr

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wes Carr"

Dyslexia Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dyslexia Grant"

Amber's Thanksgiving Day One Minute Forecast 11/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thanksgiving Day One Minute Forecast 11/28"

Thanksgiving Day: North Dakota Braces For A Snowstorm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thanksgiving Day: North Dakota Braces For A Snowstorm"

Career Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Career Day"

Bismarck vs Minot Junior Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck vs Minot Junior Hockey"

Black Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Black Friday"

Bobcats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bobcats"

Wednesday, November 27th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, November 27th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Madison Brown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Madison Brown"

HS Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling"

Thanksgiving Drinking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thanksgiving Drinking"

Police on Duty

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police on Duty"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge