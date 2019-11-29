ND communities push local shopping via social media

With Black Friday in full swing and Small Business Saturday just ahead, many North Dakota communities are pushing their local shops and services through social media to keep as many local dollars in local hands during the holiday shopping season.

For example, Watford City is working its Facebook page, promoting an array of community events today and through the weekend, drawing families into town and to the local businesses.

The Williston Downtowners Association is pushing the Dec. 5th Downtown Holiday Stroll, featuring activities, food and storewide sales at participating businesses. You can also find deals for today and through the weekend at their Facebook page.

The Minot Downtown Business and Professional Association has invited Santa Claus to make special visits to the downtown area over the next four Saturdays. And today’s Downtown Christmas Open House promises lights, music, activities and sales for everyone.

The Bismarck Downtown Artist Cooperative, the Downtown Business Association and the Shop Downtown Bismarck group are all promoting their downtown businesses, many of which offer unique gift ideas you might not otherwise find elsewhere.

Mandan is also in the mix –promoting the Small Business Saturday “Shop Hop” program, which ties in with all kinds of deals from local businesses.

The Downtown Dickinson Association is highlighting a bevy of downtown events such as the Claus and Paws (a chance to get your pet’s photo taken with Santa Claus), the Old Fashioned Christmas Stroll and the Parade of Lights. Fun and activities are planned downtown, along with great, ongoing local sales and deals.

The Williston Area Chamber of Commerce is using its Facebook page to post local sales promotions along with information about the 25th annual Holiday Lights Parade through the downtown.

Meanwhile, for those already dreaming of hot fun in the summer sun as a winter storm approaches, Mandan’s Raging Rivers Water Park is offering holiday discounts of up to 65 percent off on season passes to the water playground.

The bottom line: There are more holiday shopping opportunities available locally than you might imagine — and at prices better than you might think.