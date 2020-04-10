ND company puts a digital twist on the traditional scavenger hunt

A North Dakota firm is putting a digital twist on the scavenger hunt — and the Bismarck-Mandan community is invited to play along.
iDIGITAL Advertising, a digital billboard advertising company based in Fargo, decided to create the Bismarck-Mandan Billboard Hunt to “encourage individuals to support local businesses that are being negatively impacted by COVID-19 while getting out of the house, all while safely social distancing.”
Here’s how it works: On Saturday, April 11, and Sunday, April 12 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., people each day, people drive around the Bismarck area, looking for billboard ads featuring bunny ears.
Each “bunny ear” ad features a clue. Collect all the clues to solve a puzzle and collect a prize.
How to participate:
- Download the printable scavenger map from iDIGITAL’s Facebook Page.
- Follow the map and visit each billboard location listed.
- Look for the bunny ears and collect the letter that you see on each billboard. Each billboard location will have TWO ads for you to collect TWO letters.
- Once all letters are collected, solve the puzzle to win your prize!
- In order to win your prize, you must take a selfie with your solved puzzle and tag iDIGITAL on Facebook and use the hashtag #BisManBillboardHunt
- The first 300 people to submit their entry will go into a drawing for a variety of prizes!
To learn more about the event and download the Scavenger Hunt Map, visit iDIGITAL’s Facebook page here.
A version of the digital billboard scavenger hunt is also running in the Fargo area.