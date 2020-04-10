ND company puts a digital twist on the traditional scavenger hunt

A North Dakota firm is putting a digital twist on the scavenger hunt — and the Bismarck-Mandan community is invited to play along.

iDIGITAL Advertising, a digital billboard advertising company based in Fargo, decided to create the Bismarck-Mandan Billboard Hunt to “encourage individuals to support local businesses that are being negatively impacted by COVID-19 while getting out of the house, all while safely social distancing.”

Here’s how it works: On Saturday, April 11, and Sunday, April 12 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., people each day, people drive around the Bismarck area, looking for billboard ads featuring bunny ears.

Each “bunny ear” ad features a clue. Collect all the clues to solve a puzzle and collect a prize.

How to participate:

Download the printable scavenger map from iDIGITAL’s Facebook Page. Follow the map and visit each billboard location listed. Look for the bunny ears and collect the letter that you see on each billboard. Each billboard location will have TWO ads for you to collect TWO letters. Once all letters are collected, solve the puzzle to win your prize! In order to win your prize, you must take a selfie with your solved puzzle and tag iDIGITAL on Facebook and use the hashtag #BisManBillboardHunt The first 300 people to submit their entry will go into a drawing for a variety of prizes!

To learn more about the event and download the Scavenger Hunt Map, visit iDIGITAL’s Facebook page here.

A version of the digital billboard scavenger hunt is also running in the Fargo area.