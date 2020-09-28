ND company’s $1.3 billion contract to build a US-Mexico border wall is the subject of a “60 Minutes” report

Image: Screenshot of 60 Minutes report on Fisher Sand and Gravel of Dickinson and the border wall.

A North Dakota company that has a large federal contract to help build President Trump’s border wall was the focus of a “60 Minutes” investigative report broadcast Sunday on CBS.

The report, titled, “The Wall,” argues there were questionable actions taken by President Trump and North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer to influence the decision to award a $1.3 billon federal contract to Fisher Sand and Gravel of Dickinson.

The company, led by Tommy Fisher, is building sections of the border wall, and built two sections of privately funded walls on private property in New Mexico and Texas.

An attorney representing neighboring landowners near the private wall built along the banks of the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas, claims consulting engineers he hired say the wall is already facing foundation failure and, ultimately, collapse due to riverbank erosion and other factors.

The 60 Minutes report claims Fisher Sand and Gravel has a “checkered past,” referring to a tax fraud issue involving the company in 2009, environmental and safety violations in six states, and millions of dollars in fines.

60 Minutes, quoting sources, says President Trump pressured government officials to award the $1.3 billion border wall contract to Fisher.

60 Minutes also quotes sources that say Senator Cramer had been “aggressive” in trying to steer border wall contracts to Fisher Sand and Gravel.

You can watch the full 13-minute report that aired on 60 Minutes here.