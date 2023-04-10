MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Corn Growers Association wants to hear what farmers have to say, so they can bring it to the nation’s capital.

The Farm Bill is a package of legislation that’s passed about once every five years, setting the stage for food and farm systems.

It impacts things like farming livelihoods, how food is grown, and what kinds of food are grown, and covers programs ranging from healthy food access for low-income families to crop insurance for farmers.

The most recent farm bill is called the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018. It was enacted into law in December 2018 and expires this year.

That’s why local ag groups, including the North Dakota Corn Growers Association, are hosting meetings across the state to get public input. The organization then plans to take the farmers’ concerns to advocate for them in Washington, D.C.

There will be a meeting in Minot on Tuesday from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the North Central Research Extension Center. KX News will be in attendance to tell you what producers want to see in the Farm Bill.

Other upcoming meetings include:

Tuesday, April 11 from 2 to 4 p.m. in Menoken at the Menoken Farm, 1107 171st St. NE

Tuesday, April 12 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. in Dickinson at the NDSU Stark/Billings County Extension, 2680 Empire Road, Door B

Thursday, April 13 from 2 to 4 p.m. in Devil’s Lake at the Hofstad Ag Center at Lake Region State College, 1801 College Drive N Devils Lake

Thursday, April 20 from 2 to 4 p.m. in Grand Forks at the AgCounty Farm Credit Services, 4350 32nd Ave. S

Tuesday, April 25 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. in Jamestown at the AgCounty Farm Credit Services, 2506 3rd Ave SW