ND Counties Annual Conference: Security of Our Southern Border

An annual conference brought officials from 53 counties to discuss issues affecting our state and others, one being the south border.

It’s no surprise that the U.S. border is facing major issues.

“January to September of this year we have had 4,400 rescues on the southwest border, over 200 deaths, and numbers of assaults on law enforcement officers,” said Mark Dannels, Sheriff of Cochise County, Arizona.

It’s become a hot topic that Dannels is passionate about.

“There are 31 border counties on the southwest border, this is no longer the 31 border counties issue, this is America’s border. We have to unite because, with 90 percent of all the illegal drugs coming into this country through our southwest border, America needs to stand up and unite,” said Dannels.

Dannels came to North Dakota to speak at the annual ND Association of Counties, where he spoke on the illegal activity and how the cartel wanted to kill him.

The conference also focused on how we can improve as a state.

“The big issues of counties are social services, roads, law enforcement, jails Those are the big cost items,” said Terry Traynor, Head of the North Dakota Association of Counties.

But why does it matters to us in North Dakota?

Dannels says as a country we need to know the facts and unite together.

And from a sheriff’s perspective, he stands for public safety, and national security.

“If we rely on the U.S. Congress to fix this then we are all going to be in trouble,” said Dannels.

The last day of the conference is tomorrow.