ND Department of Health investigating outbreak of cyclosporiasis linked to bagged salad mixes

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting six cases of Cyclospora infection associated with bagged salad mixes.

“The cases in North Dakota are part of a larger outbreak occurring among midwestern states,” said Laura Cronquist, epidemiologist with the NDDoH. “All six individuals consumed Marketside brand salad. The NDDoH continues to work with the CDC, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other public health agencies in this ongoing investigation.”

The illness is associated with the consumption of bagged salad mixes distributed in the Midwest. Salads sold at ALDI, Hy-Vee, Jewel-Osco, and Walmart stores have been recalled from stores in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

Consumers in these 12 states should check their homes for the recalled salads and throw remaining salad away. Recalled salads include: 

  • Marketside brand 12-ounce and 24-ounce bagged Classic Iceberg Salad (sold at Walmart stores in Iowa, Minnesota, Michigan, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin).
  • Little Salad Bar brand 12-ounce bagged Garden Salad (sold at ALDI stores in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin).
  • Hy-Vee brand 12-ounce bagged Garden Salad (sold at Hy-Vee stores in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin).

According to the CDC, as of June 26, 206 cases from eight states have been reported in the United States. Twenty-three cases have been hospitalized. None of the North Dakota cases have been hospitalized.

The department of health provided the tips below to reduce the risk of cyclosporiasis:

  • Wash hands before and after handling fresh produce.
  • Wash fresh produce before consuming it.
  • Refrigerate cut, peeled, or cooked fruits and vegetables as soon as possible, or within two hours. Store fruits and vegetables away from raw meat, poultry, and seafood.
  • Avoid drinking contaminated water.
  • Use separate cutting boards for fresh produce and raw meats and poultry.
  • Clean and disinfect food preparation work surfaces.

For more information about cyclosporiasis, click here.

