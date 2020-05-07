ND Department of Human Services receives $300K federal grant to help elderly, those with disabilities

The North Dakota Department of Human Services announced a federal grant worth $300,000 to aid the elderly, and people with disabilities in North Dakota.

The grant from the Administration for Community Living is part of the federal CARES Act.

That money will be used partly to improve virtual communication technology for residents of long-term and basic care facilities in the state.

The Executive Director for Independence Inc., a disability services resource in Minot, says the technology will help organizations safely check in with their clients and meet their needs.

“We really do want to have that conversation with individuals and see where they’re at and figure out how we can help them in order to stay in their own home right now and to stay safe, but also not to experience extreme loneliness or extreme isolation,” Executive Director of Independence Inc., Scott Burlingame said.

